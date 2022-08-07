Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 125 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Novartis were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Novartis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.60. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

