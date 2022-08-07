Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 316 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $196.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.15.

