Rossmore Private Capital Buys 115 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $99.46 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

