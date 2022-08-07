Rossmore Private Capital Cuts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital owned 0.17% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67.

