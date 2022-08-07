Rossmore Private Capital Has $2.36 Million Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,490 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
