Rossmore Private Capital Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

