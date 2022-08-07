Rossmore Private Capital Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

