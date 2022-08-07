Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $23,983.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,017.05 or 0.99732976 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

