Safe (SAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $147,906.00

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $259.34 million and approximately $147,906.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $12.45 or 0.00054104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

