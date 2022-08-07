SafeBlast Price Hits $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $746,325.89 and approximately $87,471.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,219.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00607713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00265821 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015599 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

