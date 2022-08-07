SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $26,221.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00875206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014373 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

