Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 3.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Salesforce stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.63, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $188.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

