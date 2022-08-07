Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.87.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €43.00 ($44.33) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.93) to €28.60 ($29.48) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
Salzgitter Price Performance
Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $5.16.
Salzgitter Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.