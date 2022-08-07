Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.14.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €85.00 ($87.63) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($121.65) to €119.00 ($122.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($124.74) to €127.00 ($130.93) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

