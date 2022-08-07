Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts recently commented on SAR shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 104.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saratoga Investment

In other Saratoga Investment news, Director Steven M. Looney acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also

