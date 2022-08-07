Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.27. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $107.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,568,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 152,966 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

