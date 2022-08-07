Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $518.52

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 518.52 ($6.35) and traded as high as GBX 525 ($6.43). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 521 ($6.38), with a volume of 122,074 shares trading hands.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 518.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 529.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £846.32 million and a PE ratio of -9.17.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

