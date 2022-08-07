Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $35.94 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 15.2% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.98. The company has a market capitalization of $347.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

