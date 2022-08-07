Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,679,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.5% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $135,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

