Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,961 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 824.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 492,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

