Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Select Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SEM stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 30.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

