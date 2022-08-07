SENSO (SENSO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $393,295.00

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. SENSO has a total market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $393,295.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SENSO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SENSO has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SENSO Coin Profile

SENSO is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 715,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,269,127 coins. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SENSO

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SENSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SENSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

