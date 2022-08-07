Sentinel Protocol Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $36.68 million and $2.44 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00026174 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017927 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005225 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.