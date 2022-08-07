Serum (SRM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $268.29 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004404 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $268.29 million and $53.38 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,140.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004346 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.