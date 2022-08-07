Shadows Reaches Market Cap of $348,739.78 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Shadows has a total market cap of $348,739.78 and approximately $19,439.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shadows has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,135.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004349 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066973 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

