SHIELD (XSH) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $82,871.23 and $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,078.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.41 or 0.07346231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00164543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00265129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.58 or 0.00734795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.92 or 0.00610603 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005717 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

