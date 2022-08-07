Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

VMO stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

