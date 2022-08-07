Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,569,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

