Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of K stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

