Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,350 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,270,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,987,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,201,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after acquiring an additional 295,135 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,747,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

