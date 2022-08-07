Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Acacia Research worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 374,623 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Acacia Research by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Price Performance

ACTG stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.98). Acacia Research had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 251.22%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

