Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Takes $96,000 Position in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RENN Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RENN Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 246,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors purchased a new position in shares of RENN Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RENN Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get RENN Fund alerts:

RENN Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RCG stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. RENN Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.