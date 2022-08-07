Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Takes Position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 359.39%.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
