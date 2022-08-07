Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $835.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.25 million.

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.2 %

SSTK opened at $60.03 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.25.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shutterstock by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

