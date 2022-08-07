Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €69.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($71.55) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($76.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €66.00 ($68.04) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($60.82) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €51.20 ($52.78) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €43.20 ($44.54) and a one year high of €67.66 ($69.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €49.68 and a 200-day moving average of €53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion and a PE ratio of 30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

