Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.13.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at C$39.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of C$17.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.05.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$219.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 1.6299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total value of C$66,991.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,101 shares in the company, valued at C$340,045.62.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

