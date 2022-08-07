Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SASI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 718.15% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%.

Sigma Labs Stock Down 11.4 %

Sigma Labs stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Sigma Labs has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials.

