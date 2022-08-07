SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 668 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

