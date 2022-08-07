SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 131,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.