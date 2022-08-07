SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,225 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 38.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 68,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.26 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 112.18%. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

