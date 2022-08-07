SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,496 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 121,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 47,459 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 66,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.49 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70.

