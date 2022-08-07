SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $415.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

