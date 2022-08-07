Signata (SATA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Million

Signata (SATA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Signata has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $135.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Signata has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00034342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066682 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

Buying and Selling Signata

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

