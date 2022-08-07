Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Reduced by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SPG opened at $106.50 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

