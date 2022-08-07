SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $606,572.00

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $50.14 million and approximately $606,572.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,559,817 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

