Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.75 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.89.
SKX opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69.
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.
