Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. Acquires 3,700 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 729,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,326,664.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Walter Coles Jr. bought 9,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,337.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Walter Coles Jr. bought 6,400 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,992.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 10,640 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,052.80.

On Monday, July 11th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 9,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,426.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$782,925.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Price Performance

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,331. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.12. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

SKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.