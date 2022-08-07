Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.90-$2.90 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.90 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.66 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $186.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.