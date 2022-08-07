Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 39.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $32,037.19 and $713.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00761769 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014830 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Smaugs NFT Coin Trading
