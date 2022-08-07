Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS.

Sotera Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,229. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sotera Health by 785.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 326,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sotera Health by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 176,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $3,693,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sotera Health by 61.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sotera Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.